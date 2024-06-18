PM Modi’s mega farmer outreach in UP today

New Delhi, June 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega outreach for farmers in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Tuesday, by releasing the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to Rs 20,000 crore to benefit 9.2 crore farmers.

The Prime Minister will witness Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in the evening, perform pooja and darshan at Kashi Vishwanath Temple at 8 PM. This will be PM’s first public event after he assumed office for the third term.

“After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi signed his first file authorising release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi reflecting the commitment of the government towards farmer welfare. In continuation of this commitment, he will release the 17th instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefit transfer,” a PMO statement said. During the event, the PM will also grant certificates to more than 30,000 women from self-help groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

On Wednesday, the PM will visit the ruins of Nalanda and inaugurate the campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar.

