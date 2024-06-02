PM Modi’s South push, concludes meditation

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 1

Soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his 45-hour meditation in Kanyakumari on Saturday, the BJP hailed the moment as a “milestone in national history” saying the PM’s spiritual sojourn at the spot where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of “Vishwa Guru Bharat” was a harbinger of things to come.

BJP national spokesperson and grandson of India’s last Governor General C Rajagopalachari CR Kesavan told The Tribune that PM Modi visiting Vivekananda Rock Memorial for a spiritual quest reflects PM’s resolve to follow the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda, who after being distressed at the state of Indians under the British subjugation, arrived in Kanyakumari, meditated here from December 25 to 27 in 1892 and thought of galvanising the national spirit.

Politically speaking, PM’s choice of Kanyakumari was a natural culmination of his year-long South push, especially in Tamil Nadu, as seen in Kashi-Tamil Sangam and the installation of Sengol, a Chola Dynasty symbol of transition of power, in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary Satish Raja recalls how PM frequently spoke of the importance of the Rock Memorial and Devi Padam, believed to be the footprint of Goddess Parvati who meditated here in devotion to Lord Shiva.

Modi also meditated at Devi Padam during his Kanyakumari stay, ending it today with floral tributes at the statue of saint Thiruvalluvar.

Besides, saffron insiders said Modi made a statement of national unity by choosing India’s southernmost tip to meditate ahead of June 4, the day of 2024 Lok Sabha poll results, as he eyes a third term in office — a feat so far achieved only by Jawaharlal Nehru.

“PM Modi by being here has countered opposition INDI bloc’s north-south narrative. He meditated at a Kedarnath cave at the end of 2019 general election campaign. From Kedarnath to Kanyakumari, he has woven the story of national unity,” Kesavan said adding that the visit was also a tribute to late RSS veteran Eknath Ranade, who initiated the task of building a Swami Vivekananda Memorial in 1963, the Hindu philosopher's centenary year. The memorial was finally inaugurated in 1970 by then President VV Giri.

As the PM prayed at the scenic site, a three-layered security guarded the sea. Tamil Nadu Coastal Security personnel formed the innermost ring stretching from sea shore to 10 nautical miles. They were surrounded by the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy. Local fishermen were asked not to venture up to a 5-km radius around the sea shore while the PM stayed at the memorial.

Locals also said when the news of the PM’s arrival broke, tourist inflow to Kanyakumari declined.

“Kanyakumari is 20 km away from the district headquarters Nagercoil where there were no restrictions. Tourists in Kanyakumari were allowed to visit the Rock Memorial and the PM meditated at a spot deep inside the area,” S Makesh, a local Kanyakumari resident told TNS. He said around half the rooms across Kanyakumari’s 130 registered lodges were pre booked by the PM security personnel who had asked lodge owners not to rent out sea facing rooms on security grounds.

