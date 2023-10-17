PM more concerned about Israel than Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 16

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more concerned about the situation in Israel than in Manipur despite the ethnic conflict going on in Manipur for over five months now.

Addressing a rally near Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, capital of Mizoram, he said neighbouring Manipur was no longer a unified single state, but got divided into two states on ethnic lines.

Notably, the Mizos of Mizoram and the minority Kukis of Manipur consider themselves members of the same family of tribes. Since the clashes between Meiteis and Kukis erupted in Manipur in May, thousands of Kukis, at least 12,300 according to official records, have taken shelter in Mizoram.

Underlining the Congress party’s “good record of governance”, Rahul pledged to protect Mizoram’s culture and tradition. He hit out at the BJP and Mizoram’s ruling Mizo National Front alleging that they were in cahoots. Rahul began a two-day visit to the poll-bound state today.

