PM nervous, silent on poverty, unemployment, claims Rahul

New Delhi, April 26

Attacking PM Narendra Modi during an election rally in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the former had become nervous about the BJP’s prospects in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. “BJP MPs have said that if they win elections, they will change the Constitution. On the other hand, the Congress party and the INDIA bloc are trying to protect the Constitution and the ideals of (social reformer) Basavanna,” he said. Rahul said that while the BJP government made a few people billionaires, the Congress would make crores of people “lakhpatis”, he added.

Accusing the PM of diverting from issues like poverty and unemployment, the Congress leader said,”You hear Modi’s speech. He is nervous. He might shed tears on stage. He will talk of China and Pakistan, and ask you to clap or switch on your mobile lights but has been silent on issues such as poverty, inflation and unemployment. Only the Congress can address these issues.”

He stated that 22 people in India had as much wealth as 70 crore people. “1% of people control 40% of the nation’s wealth. The money that Modi gave to billionaires would be given to the poor by us. In the last decade, Modi has helped make 20 people billionaires in the country. Ports, airports, defence and solar projects among others were handed over to people like Gautam Adani,” Rahul alleged.

He also pledged to abolish the ‘Agniveer’ scheme, which offers three years of service in the armed forces to youth aged 18 to 21, describing it as an insult to the Army.

He charged Modi with imposing a “faulty” GST wherein he introduced five different types of tax, which are hefty. Alleging that the Prime Minister was doing injustice to Karnataka, he said the Congress would change the GST and rectify the injustice meted out to the people of the state.

