PM releases 15th instalment under PM-Kisan scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Ahead of polls in agriculturally significant states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, PM Narendra Modi released the 15th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The release of the amount, which comes during the poll season in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana — states with 1.83 crore farmer families registered under the scheme — evoked a sharp response from the Congress. Party’s Jairam Ramesh questioned the delay, describing it as “intentional” to coincide with the upcoming elections.

