PM ‘Shahenshah in palace’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in retort to his ‘Shehzada’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “Shehzada” jibe on Rahul Gandhi, by calling him a “Shahenshah” who stays in a palace and there is not a speck of dust on his face.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Banaskantha, Priyanka said: “They call my brother Shehzada. I want to tell them how this Shehzada walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to listen to your problems. He met my sisters and brothers, farmers and labourers and asked them what problems they have.”

“On the other side is your Shahenshah, Narendra Modi, who lives in a palace. Have you watched him on television? There is not a single speck of dust on his face. Not a single strand of hair is out of place. How can he understand your problems?” the Congress leader said. Vadra’s comments came after the Prime Minister repeatedly taunted Rahul Gandhi as a “Shehzada” (prince) of “Shahi Parivar” (royal family) in all his political rallies in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka said: “Gujarat gave Modi respect and self-respect and gave him power, but he is seen only with big people.” She added: “Have you seen Modi meeting a farmer? Farmers protested against the black farm laws. Hundreds of farmers were martyred, but the Prime Minister did not even go to meet them.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi