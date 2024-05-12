PM should imbibe courage from Indira, says Priyanka

Nandurbar (M’rashtra), May 11
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speeches as “hollow talk” and said he should imbibe qualities like courage and determination from former PM Indira Gandhi.
Speaking at a rally here to drum up support for Congress candidate Gowaal Padvi from the Nandurbar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, a day after PM Modi addressed a public meeting in this tribal-dominated constituency, she accused the BJP of not respecting the culture and tradition of adivasis (tribals).
“All that Modiji speaks is ‘khokhli baatein’ (hollow talk) that does not carry any weight. He said he respects Shabri. So why was he silent when several Shabris suffered atrocities in Unnao and Hathras?Why didn’t he raise a finger when women wrestlers were on the streets protesting against the harassment, but the BJP gives ticket to the son of the accused person,” she said referring to BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
“He says he is fighting alone against corruption...You (PM) have all the power and official machinery at your disposal. Your party leaders say you are the biggest leader in the world enjoying support of heads of state across the globe...You cry like a child during elections saying you have been subjected to abuse.... Have guts, Modiji, this is public life,” she said.
“Learn from Indira Gandhi...The woman, like Durga, who broke Pakistan into two. Learn from her bravery and determination, she said.
