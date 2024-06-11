PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

In its maiden decision after assuming office for the third time, the BJP-led NDA government today in its first Cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved assistance for the construction of 3 crore additional rural and urban houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Signalling farmer outreach, PM Modi on Monday morning also signed his first file, authorising the release of Rs 20,000 crore as the 17th instalment under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme to benefit 9.3 crore farmers.

After signing the file, the PM Modi said, “Ours is a government fully committed to kisan kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

Experts, however, feel the Modi-led NDA government and new Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan still need to do much more to regain the farmers' trust and address the agrarian distress comprehensively.

Meanwhile, official sources said the Cabinet decision on housing would help meet the requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families under the PMAY.

The Centre has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana since 2015-16 to provide assistance to the eligible rural and urban households for construction of houses with basic amenities. Under the PMAY, 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families in the last 10 years, the sources said.

All houses constructed under the PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG and electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the Central and state governments

The provision of free ration to rural poor households and construction of houses for both rural as well as urban poor have been the major focus areas of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Cong takes jibe at PM Had the PM been genuinely concerned about farmers, he would have given legal status to MSP. — Jairam Ramesh, Cong gen secy

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi