PM to attend at least 8 overseas events this year

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

The Prime Minister is likely to make eight obligatory foreign visits this year with most invitees expected to tailor the events around the General Election schedule in India.

PM Modi will travel to the UAE to inaugurate a temple in Abu Dhabi. The PM will be expected to attend the SCO meet in Kazakhstan, G20 in Brazil, BRICS in Russia and G7 in Italy. Most of these events are likely to be staged after the General Election.

The Prime Minister is also expected to co-chair the proposed India-Africa summit to be held in Ethiopia and go to Tokyo for the annual summit with the Japanese PM. He has also been invited for the UN’s Summit of the Future in New York.