PM to ministers: Draw up 100-day plan to ensure governance not hit during polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

The Union Cabinet met on Sunday to kickstart the process for notification of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by sending the Election Commission of India’s recommendation on the poll schedules to President Droupadi Murmu.

‘Brainstorm on next five-year plan’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the last Cabinet meeting of NDA 2.0 on Sunday

He asked ministers to ensure there was no governance vacuum while the nation voted to elect the next government

They were also asked to brainstorm on the potential five-year plan of the next government

The first set of notifications for the LS polls will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polling on April 19 for 102 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing the last cabinet meeting of NDA 2.0, also instructed ministers to draw up a 100-day plan that will take care of governance across India during the period of the elections.

He asked ministers to ensure there was no governance vacuum while the nation voted to elect the next government.

The PM also asked ministers to brainstorm with experts and bureaucracy on the potential five-year plan of the next government.

He exuded confidence in the ruling BJP’s third straight win at the hustings.

At a private television channel event on Saturday night, the PM had said he was not preparing for 2024 or 2029 but for 2047.

The PM also said if his ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mission succeeded, he would remove the government from the day-to-day lives of every common man.

“The interference of the government in the common man’s life should be just right. A citizen should neither feel a government’s excessive nor its deficient presence. In times of crisis, the citizens should feel someone has their back. Other times, they should be able to fly. The government should work to give them wings and ease their living. We have been working on improving people’s ease of living for 10 years,” he said, adding that as PM, he believed in working by deadlines not headlines.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Droupadi Murmu #Lok Sabha