PM: We target terrorists in their homes, do not send dossiers

New Delhi, April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government had adopted a bold approach on national security and believed in hitting terrorists by entering their homes instead of sending dossiers on them, which was the practice under the Congress rule.

Speaking at rallies in Madha, Dharashiv and Latur in Maharashtra, the PM painted a contrast with the erstwhile Congress-led UPA which was in power at the time of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

“Earlier, India handed dossiers to Pakistan, now it conducts surgical strikes. Under Congress rule, the economy was in shambles, with headlines lamenting falling growth rates and GDP figures. Every day brought news of a new scam. But now, corrupt individuals are behind bars,” he said.

Later in Telangana, Modi employed the analogy of blockbuster Telugu film “RRR” to attack the Congress in Telangana and said people of the state were being burdened with the “RR tax”.

Without naming Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of the Congress, the PM said: “The Telugu film industry has given India blockbuster films like RRR. However, today, the Telangana Congress has burdened the state’s people with RR tax. The film RRR has brought India’s name to the forefront worldwide. But this RR tax is bringing shame to India.”

He added: “There is widespread discussion about this RR tax in Telangana. It is alleged that industrialists and contractors in Telangana are required to pay a certain percentage of RR tax. It is claimed that a significant portion of the total collection here goes to Delhi as RR tax.”

The PM reiterated that the Congress was planning to bring inheritance tax and reservation for Muslims. “Congress has found a new way to loot you - inheritance tax. Under their rule, 55 per cent of your lifetime earnings won’t go to your children, but to their vote bank supporters. Beware of their dangerous intentions,” said Modi at a rally in Zaheerabad. Amid an attack on the BJP over ally JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex tapes, the PM said women’s empowerment and safety were paramount for the party.

The PM’s Telangana push seeks to boost the BJP’s prospects in the state where it currently has four MPs out of 17. The party is hoping to add to its kitty as part of the plans to expand in the south.

