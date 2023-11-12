PM: Will set up panel to empower Madigas

PTI

Hyderabad, November 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Centre would soon form a committee which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas (SC community) with regard to their demand of categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

He was speaking at a rally organised here by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in Telugu states, which fights for the categorisation of SCs.

“The BJP stood with you in every struggle since the last three decades,” he said.

“We are committed to ending this injustice at the earliest...It is our promise that we will soon constitute a committee that will adopt all possible ways for empowering you. We know that a big legal process is going on in the Supreme Court. We consider your struggle just,” he said. PM Modi also hit at the Congress, saying twice it did not allow BR Ambedkar to win elections and also alleged that the grand old party had not put up Babasaheb’s picture in Parliament.

He slammed the Congress, alleging it was due to the grand old party that architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar was not accorded Bharat Ratna for decades together and it was possible only after the BJP government was formed at the Centre. Taking a dig at the BRS government in Telangana, he said during statehood agitation, they promised to make a Dalit the Chief Minister. But, after the formation of the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao “encroached” on the CM’s chair after crushing the aspirations of every Dalit.

