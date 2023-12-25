PMO holds meet on post-flood situation in TN

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Amid political sparring between Tamil Nadu Government and the Centre over handling of flood relief in the aftermath of heavy rain which had ravaged four southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari earlier this month, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday took stock of the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Tamil Nadu.

According to official sources, a high-level meeting was held today in the PMO to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and on supporting the state in the prevailing situation. Officers of the PMO interacted with state government officials to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures in the state post floods, sources informed further.

Deployment of NDRF as well as armed forces including helicopters, if need arises, was also discussed in the meeting, sources said.

