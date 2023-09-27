PMO reviews G20 follow up, gears up for Virtual summit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

Prime Minister’s ​Principal Secretary PK Mishra on Wednesday reviewed the follow-up on the outcome of G-20 Leaders Summit in a high level meeting of G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

​Mishra said G-20 Summit was not a one-time affair and Indian Presidency has delivered solid outcomes which are being followed up and monitored closely.

All Ministries concerned leading various Working Groups are being tasked to implement their sector-specific outcomes. A high-level monitoring group is also being set up, PMO said.

​During the meeting, Mishra asked the officials to prepare for the G-20 Virtual Summit which was announced by the Prime Minister earlier.

​The G-20 Secretariat, DEA, MEA all are working closely to deliver on the virtual G20.

​Mishra directed all Ministries to focus on the deliverables including those from the declaration and earlier ministerial/working group meetings.

He also asked the Ministries to conduct webinars with stakeholders and involve state governments and think-tanks in this process.

​Mishra said Indian support for the African Union in particular and the global south in general is something that the government should continue in all its actions. He stressed preparations of an action plan for outreach to Africa Union.

​It was informed that MEA is fully focused on the second Voice of Global South Summit, which is a topic very close to PM’s heart. Indian Presidency has phenomenal achievements in terms of support and its advocation for the global south in G20 agenda.

