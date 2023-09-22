PM’s date with G20 team today

New Delhi, September 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Team G20 at Bharat Mandapam at 6 pm on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. The interaction will be followed by dinner. The interaction will see participation of around 3,000 people, who have contributed to the success of the G20 summit.
It will especially include those who have worked at the ground level to ensure smooth conduct of the summit.
This includes functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various ministries.
The interaction will also be attended by ministers and officials of various departments.
