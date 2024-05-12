‘PM’s guarantees fake, Didi’s are real’

The Tribune interview: Shatrughan Sinha, Asansol nominee

Film star-turned-politician Shatrughan Singh is the TMC candidate from Asansol. Sinha was Health Minister in the AB Vajpayee-led Cabinet. In an exclusive interview with Shubhadeep Choudhury, Sinha says Mamata Banerjee is a role model as she, as the Chief Minister, has ensured religious harmony in West Bengal. Excerpts:

Has your victory in the LS bypoll in Asansol in 2022 given you an advantage over your rivals?

I have worked hard in the constituency. Besides coming here at least thrice a month, I took part in every major festival here. I have got a lot of love and affection from the people. I have three homes – one in Patna, one in Mumbai and one in Asansol. Towards the end of my tenure, I met mediapersons and submitted before them a list of the work I did for the seat.

Is this a fight between you and SS Ahluwalia or are you fighting against Modi?

Modi initially gave all those failed guarantees. All his initial promises like giving Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, generating two crore jobs annually, doubling the income of farmers etc., have turned out to be false ones. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has the better track record as far as fulfilling promises are concerned. In other words, this election is a fight between Didi’s real guarantees vs the PM’s ‘fake’ guarantees.

How is it like working with the TMC?

Mamata has been always very kind to me. Her people wanted me to join the TMC. My name was announced as the TMC candidate for the 2022 bypoll in Asansol without even asking me. Yashwant Sinha called me and asked me to respond to Mamata’s tweet announcing my candidature.

Did you know you would be fielded again this time?

My name was among the first announced by Mamata Banerjee for the Lok Sabha poll. I was really touched. I had won the byelection by a record margin. I want to rise up to Mamata’s expectations and win by an even better margin this time.

