 PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it; now is the time to know who hid it

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 1

Escalating BJP’s offensive against the Congress and Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on the Katchatheevu island issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said Prime Ministers of the day “simply did not care about giving up claims on the territorial boundaries of India”.

This abdication, Jaishankar said, “could not have happened without the connivance of the Union and state governments of the time.” 

He shared relevant records to show how then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Karunanidhi of the DMK accepted the suggested solution on the matter which the Congress ruled Centre brought up for his consent as early as 1973, much before the actual 1974 maritime boundary agreement with Sri Lanka that abandoned the Indian claim over Katchatheevu.

“The truth is the party that is today saying how the island was given away and that the state government was not consulted, they were actually kept fully informed...The same people who connived (read Congress and DMK) to give away Katchatheevu are now politically posturing as if they are champions of the cause and have nothing to do with it,” Jaishankar said questioning the role of former PMs JL Nehru, Indira Gandhi and then CM Karunanidhi in the matter.

Jaishankar quoted Parliament records to recall what Nehru and Indira thought of Katchatheevu.

“There were parties (read the Jana Sangh) for whom every mm of Indian land mattered and some for whom large tracts as in Aksai Chin also did not matter, “ Jaishankar said citing Nehru’s description of Katchatheevu as a “small island of no importance over which he would have no hesitation giving up claim” and Indira’s description of the island as a “small rock”.

Jaishankar also traced the history of the issue which he said “was alive even today as Indian fishermen and fishing vessels continue to be detained in Sri Lankan waters with PM Narendra Modi led government making efforts to release those.”

Reading the 1974 maritime boundary agreement between India and Sri Lanka, Jaishankar cited three clauses which safeguarded the sovereignty of both nations over the waters as well as the access of Indian fishermen and vessels into the waters.

The Foreign Minister also quoted his predecessor of the time, Swaram Singh, who, while presenting the agreement to the Parliament on July 23 1974, assured MPs of protection of the rights of Indian fishermen, saying, “I feel confident that the agreement demarcating the maritime boundary in the Palk Bay will be considered as fair just and equitable to both countries. I wish to remind MPs that in concluding this agreement the rights of fishing pilgrimage and navigation which both sides have enjoyed in the past have been fully safeguarded for the future.”

The minister then cited another agreement between India and Sri Lanka through a 1976 exchange of letters which took away the 1974 concessions Swaran Singh had assured.

In this 1976 agreement India proposed, “With the establishment of exclusive economic zones by the two countries, India and SL will exercise sovereign rights over living and non-living resources of their respective sovereigns. The fishermen and fishing vessels of India shall not engage in fishing in historic waters, the territorial sea and the exclusive zones of Sri Lanka.”

As a consequence of this, Jaishankar said in 20 years 6,184 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka and 1,175 Indian fishing vessels apprehended. The issue that continues to undermine livelihoods of Tamil Nadu fishermen is highly emotive in the southern state which polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 19. 

Jaishankar said legal opinions of the time—in 1958 and 1960—said India should insist on a minimum for fishing rights in Katchatheevu but that was not done. He also said the matter was being raised today because “while we know who did it, it is time to know who hid it.” He said he had replied to current Tamil Nadu CM and Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin on the Katchatheevu issue and the infringement of rights of Indian fishermen on 21 occasions in five years and the ruling DMK continues to “approach the issue as it they have no historical responsibility in it; the people of Tamil Nadu have the right to know what happened.”

Jaishankar read out Nehru’s May 1961 observations on the issue in Parliament as follows “I attach no importance at all to this little island and I have no hesitation in giving up my claim on it. I don’t like to see such matters kept pending and raised again and again in Parliament.”

“For JL Nehru this matter was a nuisance. For him sooner you gave away the island the better,” Jaishankar said, further sharing a June 19, 1974 conversation between Foreign Secretary and then Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi who was presented with the maritime boundary proposal India had suggested before taking up the same with Sri Lanka.

“At the end of the conversation CM Karunanidhi indicated that he was inclined to accept the suggested solution and said that for obvious political reasons he could not be expected to take a public stand in favour of it. He assured the Foreign Secretary to help keep the reaction low key,” Jaishankar quoted MEA records of the time.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #S Jaishankar #Tamil Nadu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

2
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

3
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

4
India

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

5
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

6
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

7
Delhi

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

8
India

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

9
India

Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes

10
Entertainment

Aamir Khan my favourite, watched ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ 4 times: Turkish envoy Firat Sunel

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...

Hard data on BJP’s ‘corruption’ now available, says Congress

'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue

Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...

China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’

Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Pannun

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Punjab leaders stand in solidarity with AAP chief

Leopard enters house in North Delhi’s Jagatpur, attacks 3 persons; contained in room

Leopard enters house in North Delhi’s Jagatpur, attacks 3 persons; contained in room

BJP calls it ‘baraat’ of corruption

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study