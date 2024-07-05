PM’s visit to Russia, Austria from July 8

New Delhi, July 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Russia and Austria from July 8 to 10 to attend the 22nd India-Russia annual summit.
The Tribune was the first to report about Modi’s visit in its edition dated June 25.
The Ministry of External Affairs today said Modi-Putin will “review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest”.
Sources said discussions could be held on the Russia-Ukraine war, trade ties between Russia and India, including coal and crude.
From Russia, Modi will travel to Austria and be there on July 10. “This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years,” the MEA said.
