 Pointing out serious lapses in aircraft operating areas at airports, DGCA issues fresh safety instructions : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Pointing out serious lapses in aircraft operating areas at airports, DGCA issues fresh safety instructions

DGCA says that apron safety has been identified as one of the national high risk categories in the National Aviation Safety Plan

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 3

Listing out serious lapses such as operators falling asleep while on duty, faulty equipment and non-adherence to standard operating procedures among reasons for increasing number of safety related incidents at airports involving aircraft, vehicles and ground equipment, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issues fresh instructions on ‘apron safety management’.

The instructions, containing a list of 25 guidelines on prevention of apron/ramp related incidents, have been revised about 17 years after they were last issued by the regulator in December 2007.

“Investigations have revealed that drivers or equipment operators have fallen asleep while operating in the apron area resulting in hitting a person, airport structure, aircraft or other vehicles,” a circular issued by the DGCA on June 1 stated.

Non-adherence of operating procedures by the ground staff, drivers, equipment operators, maintenance and refuelling personnel, air traffic control officers and aircraft operating crew is among the causative factors identified by DGCA on the basis of analysis of ground incident data.

Faulty ground support equipment and its poor maintenance, equipment malfunction, poor or inadequate training, inadequate supervision, fatigue or increased duty hours and inclement weather are other factors listed out by the DGCA for such incidents.

Apron or ramp is an important part of an aerodrome operational area where a host of activities including manoeuvring and parking of aircraft, fuelling, loading and unloading and maintenance are undertaken. It involves movement of vehicles, equipment and personnel in proximity to aircraft.

Pointing out that ground collisions in the apron area can have serious consequences, DGCA said that apron safety has been identified as one of the national high risk categories in the National Aviation Safety Plan.

DGCA has stressed upon all aerodrome operators and stakeholders to establish apron safety teams, ensure that ground staff is properly trained with conducive duty hours and adequate rest, and that proper signs, markings and lighting are in place for aircraft parking areas, taxiways and service lanes.

All vehicles, except those for emergency and rescue services are required to have speed governors restricting their speed to 30 kmph with the option of using GPS and speed guns to track their movement and speed, identification markings and anti-collision lights and have two-way communication with controllers.

No two-wheeler is to be permitted on the apron and the number of other vehicles being used is to be kept at a minimum.

The use of mobile phones while operating vehicles or equipment on the apron or walking around on the apron or taxiways has also been prohibited. Operators have been encouraged to report fatigue to their supervisors and take adequate rest before coming on duty.

DGCA has also stressed that unattended tools and equipment can be a high-risk source and organisations operating on the apron should develop a tool management programme to mitigate the risk.

No equipment is to be left unattended in the operational area and it should be positioned in the designated area with stipulated handing protocols.

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

