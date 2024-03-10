Poison of appeasement weakening with development: PM Modi in UP’s Azamgarh

PTI

Azamgarh, March 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the "poison of appeasement" is weakening as development takes place.

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, earlier seen as a family bastion of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, the PM took a dig again at RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's recent remark and said 140 crore Indians are his family.

Modi said Azamgarh, which was once considered backward, is a shining star today and writing a new chapter of development for the country.

"Today, the star of Azamgarh is shining. There was a time when there would be an event in Delhi and other states would join in. Today, the event is being held in Azamgarh and thousands of people from different parts of the country are connecting with Azamgarh," Modi said.

Before his speech, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundations of projects worth Rs 34,700 crore in the state.

The PM said one must not link these projects with elections and added that he sped up the development works to achieve the dream of a developed India by 2047.

"I am running with speed and moving the country with speed to fulfil the promise of developed India by 2047," he said.

Modi inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh airports and a new terminal of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

The PM also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of 108 crore.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five major National Highway projects worth Rs 11,500 crore.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akhilesh Yadav #Narendra Modi