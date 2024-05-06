PoK people themselves will want to join India, no need for force: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, May 5
India will never give up its claim on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) but it won’t have to capture it with force because its people, on their own, would want to be part of India after seeing the development in Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.
‘India-China talks going well’
The talks with China are going well. We hope for a resolution. They (Chinese side) also have hope and that is why we are holding talks.
Pak ex-minister’s ‘praise’ of Rahul worrisome
Former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s praise of Rahul Gandhi is a matter of grave concern. The Congress must explain the deep love for its leader from a country that has always tried to destabilise India.
In an exclusive interview, Rajnath asserted that the ground situation had improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir and that a time would come when AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) would no longer be required in the UT.
The Defence Minister, however, said the matter was under the domain of the Union Home Ministry and it would take appropriate decisions. He said elections would also be held there definitely. He, however, didn’t give a timeline.
“I think India will not have to do anything. The way the ground situation has changed in Jammu and Kashmir, the way the region is witnessing economic progress and the way peace has returned there, I think people of PoK will demand that they want to merge with India,” he said.
