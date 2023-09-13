PoK will become part of India on its own: VK Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister VK Singh on Tuesday said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would become a part of India on its own and “it is just a matter of time”.

Addressing a press conference under the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ campaign in election-bound Rajasthan’s Dausa, Singh said India has proved its mettle to the world by successfully hosting the G20 summit, which was unprecedented.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has routinely reiterated that taking back PoK was very much on the agenda of the BJP government led Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jitendra Singh had recently said this government was committed to correcting historical wrongs of the past.

