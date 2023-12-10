Polarisation marked by growing intolerance: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

Tribune News Service

Mumbai, December 9

Polarisation across the world, with India not being an exception, is marked by the growth of social media and growing intolerance among communities, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said here.

Speaking at an event on Friday, he said India’s pluralistic culture and “ability to engage in dialogue” set it apart from many other countries which got independence during the same period but could not sustain democracy. “Much of the polarisation which we see across the globalised world.... the polarisation between right and left and the centre... the polarisation which we experience across the world and India is no exception, is also marked by the growth of social media, the sense of intolerance among communities, the short attention span which the younger generation has,” Chandrachud said. This was not an isolated phenomenon, and free markets and technology produced it, he added.

The CJI also spoke about how India’s post-Independence journey was unique. “What is that sets India apart from so many nations across the world which became free with us around the same time, but were not able to sustain freedom as a way of life? Some may possibly say we internalised democracy, we have internalised constitutional values. Others will say the strength of our nation lies in its pluralistic culture, the culture of inclusion, the culture of all encompassing humanity,” he stated.

