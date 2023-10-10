Police lodge forgery case against Hero MotoCorp, Munjal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

The Delhi Police have registered a case against Hero MotoCorp and its Chairman, Pawan Munjal, on allegations of forgery and fraud, according to reports. The FIR, filed by Brains Logistics, accused the company, Munjal and others of forgery and falsifying account books.

Brains Logistics provided manpower services to Hero.

Denying the allegations, the company stated it was an old matter pertaining to 2009-10 with a “disgruntled service provider”. The company said it had got an FIR registered in 2013 against them and the matter was before the competent court. However, company officials could not be contacted.

In August this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches related to a money laundering investigation involving Munjal and others. The ED initiated these raids after registering a case under the PMLA. Also, in March 2022, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on the premises of Munjal and Hero MotorCorp.