Police on alert to arrest Prajwal Revanna who is expected to land in early hours of Friday

So far three cases of sexual assault have been registered against Prajwal, police sources said

Police on alert to arrest Prajwal Revanna who is expected to land in early hours of Friday

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. File photo



PTI

Bengaluru, May 29

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a flight to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30 and is expected to land in the early hours of Friday, even as a special court for public representatives rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.

The police are on the alert to execute the arrest warrant against the absconding JD(S) leader as soon as he lands at the airport.

According to sources in SIT, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

“He has booked a flight from Munich to Bengaluru by Lufthansa Airlines. The flight will leave Munich on Thursday afternoon and land in Bengaluru at 12.05 am on Friday,” an official said.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda airport here to arrest him as soon as he lands, they said.

The MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country on May 27 soon after news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.

So far three cases of sexual assault have been registered against Prajwal, police sources said.

Two days ago, the Hassan MP released a video message in which he promised to appear before SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry.

The MP cancelled the flight ticket from Germany twice in the past, the sources added.

Meanwhile, SIT conducted searches at Prajwal’s residence in the district headquarter town of Hassan on Tuesday, which went on till late in the night.

“Some incriminating materials have been seized,” they said.

As a last ditch attempt to avoid arrest, the Hassan MP moved Special Court for Elected Representatives here through his counsel on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail, but it was rejected.

On May 18, the special court had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by SIT.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Prajwal will be arrested as soon as he arrives at the airport here.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Parameshwara said, “All necessary measures have to be taken, as a warrant has been issued against him (Prajwal). He has to be arrested. SIT is waiting, they will arrest him and will take his statement, and their (SIT) process will start.”

Asked if Prajwal would be arrested at the airport on landing, he said, “It (arrest) has to be done there (at airport), as a warrant has been issued. So he will have to be arrested.”

The SIT arrested his father and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping a woman. Currently, he is out on bail.

Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna too has filed an anticipatory bail in Special Court for Elected Representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband.

The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to HD Revanna in the same case.

Bhavani Revanna’s anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.

To a question on the arrest of two persons by SIT in connection with the pen drive circulation case, the home minister said whoever is involved in the case will be arrested, irrespective of party affiliation.

“Already 11 to 12 persons have been arrested. Whoever they (SIT) feel are involved in the case, during investigation, they will arrest them and question them,” he added. 

