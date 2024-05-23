 Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case : The Tribune India

  India
  • Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

The boy's grandfather is summoned by the police in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father, the staff members and the owner of two liquor-serving establishments

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

According to police, the teenager, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at a hotel. PTI



PTI

Pune, May 23

The Pune police are on Thursday questioning the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in the city, an official said.

The boy's grandfather was summoned by the police in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father, the staff members and the owner of two liquor-serving establishments in Mundhwa area, a crime branch official said.

"The minor's grandfather is currently being grilled by the sleuths of crime branch at the Pune police commissionerate," he said.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old who, the police claim, was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The boy's father, Vishal Agarwal (50), has already been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, and thus exposing him to danger.

Apart from the boy's father, the police have arrested two employees and owner of two liquor-serving establishments - Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club hotel in Mundhwa.

According to police, the teenager, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the hotel.

The boy was earlier granted bail on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company.

"His grandfather has given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career. He is ready to abide by the condition imposed on him. Therefore, it is just and proper to release the CCL on bail," said the order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Sunday.

However, following an outcry over his quick bail, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the boy to the observation home till June 5. 

