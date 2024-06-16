Police seize car used by actor Darshan gang to kidnap Renukaswamy

PTI

Chitradurga (Karnataka), June 16

The police team probing the Renukaswamy murder case, in which leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda are the key accused, seized a car on Sunday that was allegedly used in kidnapping the victim.

One of the accused persons, Ravi, had allegedly parked the car at a house at Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district.

Forensic experts were present when the vehicle was seized. The police also interrogated Ravi's family and seized many items from the car.

Darshan and Pavithra, along with over 15 people, have been arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka