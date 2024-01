Police urge court to indict ex-WFI chief Bhushan

PTI

New Delhi, January 6

The Delhi Police on Saturday urged a local court to frame charges against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The police opposed the contention of the accused that since some of the alleged incidents took place overseas, these did not fall in the jurisdiction of courts in Delhi, as it concluded arguments on framing charges against Singh. The police submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot the incidents of sexual harassment, allegedly committed by Singh, overseas and inside India, including Delhi, were part of the same offence.

“Delhi court has jurisdiction to try this case,” the police told the judge. The court will further hear the matter on January 20.

The city police had filed a chargesheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15, 2023, under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

#BJP #Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh