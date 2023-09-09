 Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesg Baghel cite air travel problems to skip the dinner; Home Ministry says there are no air restrictions

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

Leaders of the participating nations at the Session-1 on One Earth during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 9

Ahead of President of Bharat Droupadi Murmu’s State Dinner for G20 heads of state and top delegates on Saturday, politics continued to rage over the event with the Centre having to rebut claims made by two chief ministers of Congress-ruled states who would be skipping the key event.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesg Baghel both blamed lack of permissions to travel by air as a reason.

Chief Minister Gehlot has claimed denial of approval for his helicopter flight by the MHA. Four requests were received from the Rajasthan CM for flight permissions, including for Sikar, and all were approved by the MHA. No request from the Rajasthan CM has been denied. While all scheduled flights of commercial aircraft and movement of Governors and state Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed, private chartered flights require specific MHA approval,” spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said.

In a similar clarification, the MHA said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel expressed his inability to participate in G20 Dinner at the Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on 9 September due to air restrictions in and around Delhi. “MHA has clarified to the State that while a high-tech security air cover has been deployed for the G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of Governors and state Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed,” the Ministry spokesperson said, as CMs of Congress-ruled states cited excuses to skip the dinner.

The developments came hours after former Union Minister P Chidambaram lamented the absence of invitation for the event to the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I cannot imagine any other democratic country’s government not inviting the recognised Leader of Opposition to a state dinner for world leaders. This can happen only in countries where there is no democracy or no Opposition. I hope India, that is Bharat, has not reached a stage where democracy and the Opposition will cease to exist,” Chidambaram said earlier today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said not inviting Kharge to the G20 Dinner was equal to BJP not valuing 60% of India’s population.

“How is that an argument?” asked BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

Shergill said the Congress got 19.5 % vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha election so how can they represent 60% of the population?

“Former PM HD Deve Gowda, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin have been invited. Are they not the voice of the Opposition? Also, former PM Manmohan Singh, sitting CMs Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot and Sukhvinder Sukhu have been invited? Are they not the voice of the Congress?” asked Shergill.

 

#Ashok Gehlot #Bharat #BJP #Congress #Droupadi Murmu #G20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

2
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

3
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

4
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

5
Jalandhar

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

7
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

8
Sports

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

9
Himachal

Landslide sweeps away 400m stretch, Kinnaur cut off

10
India

US: Committed to transfer of exclusive tech for jet engine

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

It will give new direction to connectivity and sustainable d...

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...

India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join

India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join

Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to t...

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesg Baghel...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

PGI Chandigarh likely to ink pact with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for improved patients’ convenience

PGI Chandigarh likely to ink pact with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for improved patients’ convenience

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

CM Bhagwant Mann hands appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police

CM Bhagwant Mann hands appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected