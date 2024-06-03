‘Poll din faded... sense of detachment grew’: PM modi’s message after Kanniyakumari sojourn

The biggest festival of democracy, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is concluding. After a three-day spiritual journey in Kanniyakumari, my mind is filled with so many experiences and emotions.

I began my campaign a few months ago from Meerut. Since then, I have traversed across the length and breadth of our great nation. The final rally of these elections took me to Hoshiarpur in Punjab, the land of the great Gurus and a land associated with Sant Ravidas Ji. After that, I came to Kanniyakumari.

It is natural that the fervour of the elections was echoing in my heart and mind. The multitude of faces seen in rallies and roadshows came in front of my eyes. The blessings from our Nari Shakti… the trust, the affection, all of this was a very humbling experience. My eyes were getting moist... I entered into a ‘sadhana’ (meditative state). And then, the heated political debates, the attacks and counter-attacks, the voices and words of accusations which are so characteristic of an election… they all vanished into a void. A sense of detachment came to grow within me... my mind became completely detached from the external world.

Meditation becomes challenging amid such huge responsibilities, but the land of Kanniyakumari and the inspiration of Swami Vivekananda made it effortless. As a candidate myself, I left my campaign in the hands of my beloved people of Kashi and came here.

Amidst this detachment, amidst the peace and silence, my mind was constantly thinking about the bright future of Bharat, the goals of Bharat.

Today, Bharat’s governance model has become an example for many countries around the world. Empowering 25 crore people to rise above poverty in just 10 years is unprecedented. Our efforts, from empowering the poor to last-mile delivery, have inspired the world by prioritising individuals standing at the last rung of society. Bharat’s Digital India campaign is now an example for the entire world, showing how we can use technology to empower the poor, bring transparency, and ensure their rights. The whole world is witnessing and studying the democratisation of technology, and major global institutions are advising many countries to adopt elements from our model.

Today, Bharat’s progress is not just a significant opportunity for Bharat alone, but also a historic opportunity for all our partner countries around the world.

Friends, the development trajectory of Bharat fills us with pride and glory, but at the same time, it also reminds the 140 crore citizens of their responsibilities. Now, without wasting a single moment, we must step forward towards greater duties and larger goals.

The world of the 21st century is looking towards Bharat with many hopes. We need to change our traditional thinking regarding reform. Bharat cannot limit reform to just economic reforms. We must move forward in every aspect of life towards the direction of reform. Our reforms should also align with the aspirations of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) by 2047.

Swami Vivekananda had said in 1897 that we must dedicate the next 50 years solely for the nation. Exactly 50 years after this call, Bharat gained independence in 1947.

Today, we have the same golden opportunity. Let’s dedicate the next 25 years solely for the nation. Our efforts will create a strong foundation for the coming generations and the coming centuries, taking Bharat to new heights. Looking at the energy and enthusiasm of the country, I can say that the goal is not far away now. Let us take swift steps... let us come together and create a Viksit Bharat.

— These thoughts were penned by PM Narendra Modi after his 45-hour meditation in Kanniyakumari

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Lok Sabha