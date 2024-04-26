Poll due, Italian PM invites Modi for June G7 Summit

New Delhi, April 25
Poll due in India, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday invited PM Narendra Modi for the G7 Summit in Italy this June.
PM Modi held a telephone conversation with Meloni and extended his greetings on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day of Italy.
The PM thanked Meloni for the invite to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions to be held in June 2024 in Puglia, Italy.
The leaders discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India’s G20 Presidency, especially that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy’s Presidency. A government statement said the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.
They leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.
