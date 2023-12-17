Poll rout: Kamal Nath out as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief

New Delhi, December 16
Days after Congress’ defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the party today removed Kamal Nath as the state unit chief and appointed Jitu Patwari in his place.
Sources said Nath was asked to tender resignation soon after the results. Nath met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation thereafter. “The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Kamal Nath,” a statement said.
