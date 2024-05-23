POLL SNIPPETS: BJP expels Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh

Patna: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh was on Wednesday expelled from the BJP for “tarnishing the party’s image” by contesting Lok Sabha poll “against an authorised NDA candidate”. Singh has entered the fray, as an Independent, from Karakat in Bihar, queering the pitch for ex-Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, an NDA partner contesting on the Rashtriya Lok Morcha ticket. Singh has been charged with “anti-party activities” and “indiscipline”.

20 crorepatis in fray for last phase in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Twenty crorepatis are contesting for the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha scheduled to go to the polls in the last phase of the elections on June 1. According to the Odisha Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms, out of the 66 candidates for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj constituencies, 20 have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Cops look for YSRCP MLA who damaged EVM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday said police teams have been formed to look for “absconding” YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy who vandalised an EVM at a polling centre in the Macharla constituency of Palnadu district on May 13. The CEO said, “Reddy’s house was raided. He was not found there, so several teams are now moving around to arrest him.”

