Poll snippets: Congress names two M’rashtra candidates

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday announced Shobha Dinesh Bachhav and Kalyan Kale as its candidates for Dhule and Jalna constituencies in Maharashtra, respectively. The party will contest 17 seats in Maharashtra.

Election postponed to May 7 in Betul

New Delhi: The election to the Betul parliamentary seat in Madhya Pradesh, which was scheduled to be held on April 26, has been postponed to May 7 by the Election Commission of India following the death of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Maharashtra