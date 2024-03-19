Poll snippets: ‘Modi ki guarantee’ a lie, says Kharge

PTI

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ was adulterated with the “power of lies”. Kharge said the Prime Minister had in 2020 promised the country that by 2022 every Indian would have a roof over his head. “The guarantee of providing houses turns out to be a scam!” he said. PTI

Spend time on campaigning: Jagan to candidates

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on his party’s candidates for the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to make the best use of the time available to campaign for the May 13 elections. He advised them to visit all the village and ward secretariats to seek people’s blessings. “The candidates have got more time now to reach out to people since the elections in our state are scheduled on May 13,” said Reddy in a press release. Jagan was addressing a meeting of party coordinators. PTI

4,632 centenarian voters in Mumbai suburban

Mumbai: Mumbai suburban district has more than 72 lakh eligible voters and over 4,600 of them are 100 years or above in age, an official said on Monday. The district has added nearly four lakh electors after the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019. District election officer Rajendra Kshirsagar said Mumbai suburban, which will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, has 72,28,403 eligible lakh, including 14,113 are persons with disability.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge