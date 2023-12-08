Poll victories result of teamwork, don’t glorify me: PM to BJP MPs

Tribune News Service

A day after Madhya Pradesh’s caretaker CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan called him “God’s boon to India”, PM Narendra Modi today urged party MPs not to glorify him even as he credited election wins in the Hindi heartland to team work.

“I am an ordinary worker of the party who lives in the hearts of people. Do not add adjectives to my name. Do not glorify me. Election results are a product of collective team effort, not the result of any one man’s effort,” PM Modi is learnt to have told BJP MPs at a meeting of the parliamentary party, the first after Sunday’s landslide wins in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. He also asked MPs to use the term “Modi ki guarantee” in place of “Modi ji ki guarantee”, stressing the need to engage common people in the language and phraseology they understand.

In an important message to cadres, the PM said it was not the time to rest on laurels.

He asked all MPs and ministers to participate in the government’s ongoing Viksit Bharat Yatra, which seeks to reach every eligible person.

The PM added that BJP’s position as a preferred party of governance was being strengthened with time.

Sharing statistics of elections with the gathering, which gave him a standing ovation, the PM said, “The Congress faced elections 40 times while in power in those states and won seven, with a poor success rate of 18 per cent. The BJP correspondingly won 22 elections out of 39 it faced, clocking a strike rate of 56 per cent while regional outfits won 18 out of 36 times at a rate of 50 per cent. This means the BJP is the most preferred party for running a government,” the PM said.

He said the BJP had a 59 per cent rate of victory when facing a third election in a state where it has held two terms as against Congress’ 14 per cent.

Pro-incumbency is the hallmark of the BJP, the PM said in the meeting, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later quoting him as repeating that women, poor, youth and farmers were the biggest castes in India and all party workers should strive for their development. The PM asked all leaders to move on from poll wins and focus on the saturation of government schemes and their benefits in order to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.

