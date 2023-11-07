Nearly 33 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Mizoram assembly polls

PTI

Aizawl, November 7

Around 33 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors cast their votes in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday in the Mizoram assembly elections, officials said.

Polling, which began at 7 am, will continue till 4 pm.

According to the polling trends, the voting percentage has been recorded at 32.68 per cent till 11 am, as per the Election Commission data.

Of the 11 districts, Lawngtlai recorded the highest polling percentage of 39.88 per cent, followed by Khawzawl at 36.98 per cent and Serchhip 36.86 per cent till 11 am, it added.

Saitual witnessed the lowest turnout of 26.15 per cent in the first four hours, followed by 29.62 per cent in Aizawl and 30.55 per cent in Lunglei district, according to the ECI data.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

Mizoram Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said polling had been "peaceful and there has been no law and order issue till now".

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the 40 seats. The BJP is contesting 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments.

Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

Technical glitches in EVM were reported from a polling station in Aizawl where Chief Minister Zoramthanga went to exercise his franchise, another official said.