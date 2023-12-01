Uttarkashi: Poor working conditions, 12-hr shift for Silkyara tunnel workers

Tribune News Service

The tragic collapse of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi has not only highlighted negligence in the tunnel construction, but has also brought to light deplorable working conditions faced by workers.

All of them normal, can go home: AIIMS AIIMS-Rishikesh on Thursday declared all 41 rescued workers fit to return home

A doctor said all workers were thoroughly examined and their reports were found to be normal

As they have come out of a tunnel after 17 days, they might need acclimatisation, he said

Although the construction has been suspended now, over 400 labourers from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have been working on the tunnel since 2019.

While the construction company houses them in tin sheds, workers have to dig into their own pockets for other expenses. They have to work 12 hours daily.

Basu, a labourer from Jharkhand, reveals, “Most unskilled workers get Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 per month for a gruelling 12-hour shift. Additionally, they have to pay Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,000 a month for food from the local canteen.”

Despite the challenging conditions, many felt compelled to work due to a lack of employment opportunities in their hometowns. “There were no jobs in our home state that is why we have come here,” he adds.

Umesh Singh, a skilled worker overseeing tunnel construction, highlights major issues, including minimal leaves (only two in a month).

The living conditions are far from ideal, with workers forced to share rooms with four or five colleagues. The company takes advantage of low minimum wages in Uttarakhand, paying non-skilled workers around Rs 10,031 a month and Rs 11,218 to skilled workers for an eight-hour shift.

Abhishek Behra from Hooghly, West Bengal, says, “It’s not easy to work here; our family members are concerned about our safety after the incident.”

Vijay Walia, a labour rights activist from Patiala, stresses that tunnel workers fall under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act. He says many companies exploit the payment clause in the Act by extending working hours while adhering to minimum wages.

Walia says there is also a provision for mandatory weekly offs, proper safety equipment, double pay for overtime and medical facilities for worker groups exceeding 500 in strength.

