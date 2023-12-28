Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71

PTI

Chennai, December 28

DMDK founder-leader and popular yesteryear Tamil actor Vijayakanth, who sowed the seeds of hope among his fans, admirers and the people on the possibility of a real alternative to the Dravidian majors, the DMK and AIADMK, died here on Thursday following illness.

He was 71.

Praised as 'Karuppu MGR' (black MGR) by his fans for his generosity, Vijayakanth had been ill and kept a low-profile for the past five years. His wife, Premalatha, formally took over the reins of the DMDK on December 14 and was declared the general secretary at a party meet here.

MIOT International hospital said in a press release: "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away on Thursday morning."

His verbal duel with Jayalalithaa in the Assembly had taken the state by storm and he appeared all set to take on the powers-that-be and break down the hegemony of the Dravidian parties, that have held sway in Tamil Nadu's political landscape for over half a century.

While the party statement had said that Vijayakanth had tested positive for coronavirus and was on ventilator support, the hospital bulletin said he battled pneumonia. Hospital sources said the party had issued the statement even before the results for the second round of samples were available.