Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint; caught on CCTV

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 22

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her porn-addict alcoholic father for resisting rape in Telangana, said police.

He then went on to file a missing complaint against her to mislead the police.

The family has moved to Miyapur in Hyderabad from the Mahubabad district of Telangana sometime back, Reports News 18.

The girl wanted to return to Mahbubabad on June 7. Her father picked her up from a local grocery store at around 10 am saying he would take her to her mother, said police.

The accused was caught on CCTV camera parking his vehicle in an isolated area and taking his daughter inside a forest where he allegedly tried to rape her.

As per a report in The Hindu, police said that the accused, reportedly a porn addict, allegedly wanted to enact a scene with his daughter.

The girl, however, screamed and threatened to tell her mother.

According to Miyapur police, the man pushed her and she suffered injuries. He then hit her with a stone and left her to die.

After sometime, he came back to check if the girl was dead.

He then went home and changed cloths and told his wife that their daughter was missing.

On June 13, a decomposed body was found in the forest in Miyapur. Police began a probe into the case and scoured the CCTV after which the man confessed to killing his daughter.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Telangana