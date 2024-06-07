Porsche car crash case: Sassoon General Hospital’s 2 doctors, staffer, middleman remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Pune, June 7
Pune court, on Friday, remanded two doctors and a staffer of Sassoon General Hospital as well as one more person in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Porsche car crash case on May 19.
Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after their motorcycle was hit by the speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy in the early hours in Kalyani Nagar here.
Ajay Taware, Shrihari Halnor and Atul Ghatkamble, all attached to Sassoon General Hospital, and Amar Gaikwad were produced in the court of district additional sessions judge VR Kachare, who remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.
Taware, Halnor and Ghatkamble are accused of conspiring with the juvenile’s parents to replace blood samples meant for tests to detect alcohol consumption. Gaikwad worked as the middleman between the accused doctors and the juvenile’s father, as per police.
Investigating officer Sunil Tambe told the court that police custody of Gaikwad and another alleged middleman Ashpak Makandar was ending on June 10 but the magisterial custody remand of Gaikwad was being sought since come crucial information regarding his role was being generated.
