Porsche crash: Probe panel finds ‘lapses’, ‘misconduct’ in Juvenile Justice Board’s bail to minor

Officials say ‘misconduct and non-compliance of norms has been found on part of two JJB members and they have been apprised about it’

The Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy had knocked down two motorbike riders on May 19, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. PTI file



PTI

Pune, June 15

A committee formed to probe the conduct of two Juvenile Justice Board members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has found “procedural lapses”, “misconduct” and “non-compliance of norms”, a senior official said on Saturday.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition.

The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

“The five-member committee submitted its report on Friday to the Women and Child Development department commissioner. The WCD department, after receipt of the report, has issued notices to two JJB members who were appointed by the department,” the official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

“The report has found glaring lapses and mistakes while issuing the bail order by a single member of the JJB on May 19. Though the order granting bail was issued by one member, the other member gave consent the next day. Misconduct and non-compliance of norms has been found on the part of the two members and they have been apprised about it,” the official said.

As part of its probe, the committee appointed by the WCD department had recorded the statement of the two JJB members, he added.

The JJB comprises two members appointed by the WCD department and one member from the judiciary.

The committee's mandate was to probe the two members appointed by the state government, the official pointed out.

WCD commissioner Dr Prashant Narnavare confirmed that the report had been submitted by the probe committee and said show-cause notices had been issued to both JJB members.

The two members have been asked to furnish their replies in the next four to five days, he said.

