Porsche crash: Two docs held for changing juvenile’s blood samples

PTI

Pune, May 27

The Pune police investigating the Porsche car crash case on Monday said they had arrested two doctors of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital after it came to light that blood samples of the juvenile driver were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with another person’s samples which showed no traces of alcohol.

Another person was also arrested for his alleged links with Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon Hospital’s forensic medicine department, and Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer of the state-run hospital.

“The juvenile’s father had called the doctor and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples,” Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said at a press conference here on Monday.

As the juvenile’s blood samples were replaced, the report which was received on Sunday from the hospital showed no traces of alcohol, he said. Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor boy in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city. The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

In separate developments, a court allowed the police to take custody of Vishal Agarwal, the realtor father of the 17-year-old involved in the car crash, from the Yerwada Central Jail in connection with the case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver. — PTI

