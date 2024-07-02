'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted

Agencies

New Delhi, July 2

A defiant Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said truth can be expunged in the world of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but not in reality, hours after significant parts of his Lok Sabha speech were deleted by the chair.

“Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail,” Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex.

The Congress leader was responding to questions on certain remarks he made during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“Truth can be expunged in the world of Modi ji, but in reality truth cannot be expunged,” Gandhi said.

In his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

Starting his speech, the Congress MP waved a copy of the Constitution and also the photo of Lord Shiva while launching a broadside at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Rahul Gandhi's reference to Hindus drew strong protest from the BJP MPs and also a rare intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi stood up to interject the Congress MP and said, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter.”

Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from the Congress MP for ‘linking’ the BJP with violence.

The Home Minister also took strong exception to Rahul Gandhi's analogy of ‘violent Hindus’ with the BJP and demanded that the Congress leader tender an apology.

