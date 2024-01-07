Post attack, ED’s lookout circular for TMC leader

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, a day after the agency’s team was attacked while was on way to raid his house in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in connection with the public distribution system (PDS) “scam”.

Fresh attack on ED investigators in Bengal The ED arrested Bongaon Municipality's former chairman and TMC leader Shankar Adhya on Saturday in connection with the alleged ration scam in West Bengal, officials said

Following the arrest, Adhya’s supporters allegedly tried to block the investigators from taking him with them, besides hurling stones at vehicles of the ED team

CRPF personnel, who were accompanying the ED team, had to carry out baton charge to bring the situation under control

The ED had on Friday said that its officials were attacked by a mob of nearly a thousand people, purportedly Sheikh’s supporters, who marched at them “with an intention to cause death” when they were on their way to his residence in Sandeshkhali. In a statement, the central probe agency said the mob marched towards its team and snatched mobile phones, laptops and cash from them. The ED’s notice has been shared with all airport authorities and the BSF. According to sources at the probe agency, Sheikh was on the run after the ED officials were attacked. An FIR has been registered against him based on the complaint filed by the ED.

