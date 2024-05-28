Post poll campaign, PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

New Delhi, May 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Kanyakumari for meditation, soon after the conclusion of the high-octane poll campaign. He is likely to spend at least three days there, before leaving Kanyakumari on June 1.
PM Modi is set to visit Kanyakumari and meditate day and night at Rock Memorial, the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation.
Notably, Kanyakumari is the place where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata. This rock had a major impact on Swami Vivekananda’s life. People believe that like Sarnath holds a special place in the life of Gautam Buddha, this rock also holds a similar place in the life of Swami Vivekananda. It was here that he arrived after wandering across the country and mediated for three days and attained a vision for a developed India.
Meditating at the same place shows PM Modi’s commitment to bringing Swami ji’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ to life. Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.
PM Modi is known for undertaking spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath.
PM Modi had gone to Uttarakhand in 2019 (before the Lok Sabha results) and meditated at a cave. The cave situated at a height of 11,700 feet in the Himalayas became popular after PM Modi spent a night there doing meditation, after finishing the high-decibel campaign.
