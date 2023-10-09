 Postmaster booked for Rs 4 crore embezzlement in UP's Mainpuri : The Tribune India

The scam was unearthed after several villagers went to the post office to withdraw their savings, but were told there was no money in their accounts

Mainpuri, October 9

The postmaster of the local post office in the Augautha area in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri has been accused of embezzling Rs 4 crore from the accounts of residents of at least 16 villages in the district.

The scam was unearthed after several villagers went to the post office to withdraw their savings, but were told there was no money in their accounts.

On their complaint, police filed a case against the postmaster under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and started an investigation.

Postmaster Omprakash Shakya, who has been working at the post office for several years, is now absconding, said police.

The postal department has ordered an internal probe and suspended four employees for "negligence".

Head postmaster of Augautha post office, Vivek Pratap Singh, said, "Our divisional superintendent is monitoring the matter and a probe is underway by officials."

Ravi Kumar, an investigating officer, added, "We identified 40 customers who claimed to have lost their money. We are collecting evidence and details of victims."

Showing more than a dozen post office certificates of their saving accounts and fixed deposits, some local villagers pointed out that "the scam could be over Rs 4 crore".

Station house officer of Mainpuri Kotwali Anil Singh said, "The postal department may have the total number of victims. We are trying to arrest the accused."

