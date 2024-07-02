Power sans responsibility: Anurag slams Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

Leading the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a blistering attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of enjoying “power without responsibility” and questioned his commitment to parliamentary proceedings as the LoP.

Thakur, representing Hamirpur, congratulated Gandhi on becoming the Leader of Opposition but quickly shifted to criticism, saying, “Will he (Rahul Gandhi) be able to sit in Lok Sabha now? He will have to sit till late like Prime Minister Modi. Absentee landlordism won’t work now.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Hamirpur #Rahul Gandhi