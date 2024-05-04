Prajwal booked for rape, his father for kidnapping

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

A rape case has been filed against MP and JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna while his father HD Revanna has been booked for kidnapping.

HD Revanna, a JD(S) MLA and a former Karnataka minister, has been booked for kidnapping on the complaint of a 20-year-old youth who alleged that the MLA’s associate abducted his mother, who was among several women featured in Prajwal’s alleged sex tapes.

The police said the woman remained untraceable. “There is definitely pressure on some of the victims to not file cases. The woman whose son had lodged an FIR against the MLA remains untraceable,” a senior police officer said. The victim had worked as a maid in Revanna’s house for six years. A purported video of her being allegedly raped by Prajwal is in circulation, police sources said.

Meanwhile, a former zila panchayat member has accused Prajwal of sexually assaulting her for over three years and recording videos of the same before threatening to leak these on social media. The FIR has been registered by the Criminal Investigation Department in Karnataka after the woman, who is in her 40s, gave her statement to an SIT probing the case.

The FIR stated that the zila panchayat member used to visit MLAs and MPs seeking funds for development works in her region. She mentioned that the rape and harassment took place between January 1, 2021, and April 25, 2024.

Following this, Prajwal has been booked under Sections 376 (2)(n)(commits rape repeatedly on same woman), 354(a)(1) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 354(c) (voyeurism) of the IPC and Section 66(e) (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.

The ABVP has demanded that the state should take action against those making the videos viral.

‘Centre shielding him’

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has accused the Centre of protecting Prajwal saying no one could travel abroad without its knowledge. The MEA on Thursday said Prajwal travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport, the holder of which did not require a visa.

