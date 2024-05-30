Prajwal books flight, likely to arrive in B’luru tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday.

He is likely to land in Bengaluru on May 31. Also, a special court in Bengaluru today rejected Prajwal’s anticipatory bail petition.

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter are maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda International Airport to arrest the suspended JD(S) leader as soon as he lands. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed, “The SIT will arrest Prajwal Revanna as soon as he lands in Bengaluru.”

The first FIR against Prajwal was filed on April 28 and three more FIRs of rape have been filed against him since then.

On May 27, Prajwal released a video message in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate.

On May 28, the SIT conducted searches at Prajwal’s residence in Hassan. “Some incriminating materials have been seized,” the SIT said.

The SIT on May 27 issued notices to Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna and her driver Ajit over the charges of kidnapping a rape victim. Bhavani has moved court for anticipatory bail in the case.

